Lucas Bravo feels distanced from Emily In Paris' Gabriel: 'Not fun anymore'

Lucas Bravo has been playing chef Gabriel in 'Emily In Paris' since the first season

Lucas Bravo is now feeling increasingly distanced from his character, Gabriel, from Emily In Paris

In an interview with IndieWire, the actor confessed that playing the chef-turned-restaurateur in the romantic comedy "is not fun anymore."

"The 'sexy chef' was very much a part of me in Season one, but we’ve grown apart with each passing season due to the choices he makes and the direction the show takes him," Bravo, 36, explained. "I’ve never felt so far removed from him."

He noted that in the first season, he saw many similarities between himself and Gabriel. However, he feels that the character has been "manipulated by everyone," which has made filming less enjoyable.

"It became not fun for me to see a character I love—who has given me so much—slowly turned into something unrecognisable. I really grew apart from him," the French actor said.

Despite his efforts to express his concerns about the character's development, he emphasised that "there’s only so much I can do within the confines of a script." He added, "I’ve tried for seasons to bring nuance to Gabriel, but we don’t have much freedom on set. We can’t change a word or an emotion. They know what they want, and we just have to comply."

Netflix premiered Emily in Paris Season four Part one on August 15, followed by Part two which debuted on September 12, 2024