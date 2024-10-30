Lisa Kudrow gets emotional as she remembers Teri Garr after her demise

Lisa Kudrow pays tribute to her TV mother Teri Garr after her passing

Lisa Kudrow gets emotional as she remembers her TV Mom, Teri Garr after her tragic demise on October 29.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Friends actress said, “Teri Garr was a comedic acting genius who was and is a huge influence on me and I know I’m not alone in that.”

Lisa revealed she “feels so lucky and grateful” she “got to work with Teri Garr”.

For the unversed, Teri rose to fame with her debut role on Friends as Phoebe Abbott, the estranged birth mother to Lisa's Phoebe Buffay role in season 3 episode 25. She appeared in three episodes of the hit NBC sitcom.

Teri started her career in 1960s Elvis Presley movies, like Viva Las Vegas and Roustabout. The actress also appeared in the 1964 Annette Funicello beach party movie, Pajama Party.

The late actress is known for her comedic characters in movies including 1974's Young Frankenstein and 1982's Tootsie.

Following her Friends guest-starring role, Teri also appeared in shows like ER, Felicity, Strong Medicine, Mad TV, Life with Bonnie, Greetings from Tucson, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Crumbs.

Teri reportedly passed away at the age of 79 due to multiple sclerosis, which was first diagnosed in 1999.

The late actress became a national ambassador for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and national chair for the Society's Women Against MS program. She retired from acting in 2011.

Earlier in 2005, speaking to Brain & Life magazine, Teri stated, “Slowing down is so not in my nature, but I have to.”

“Stress and anxiety and all those high-tension things are not good for MS,” she added.