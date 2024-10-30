Kate Middleton gets approval of royals with major life-changing decision

Kate Middleton has made a reputation for being well-versed with all the royal traditions, even some of the unwritten rules as well.

The Princess of Wales seemingly set the standard early on as she let the Palace influence a very important decision in one of the most memorable life-changing events of her life.

Kate, who wed Prince William in 2011 in a grand royal wedding at Westminster Abbey, decided on her main wedding dress, designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, to be a part of a ‘bigger agenda’, per style expert Miranda Holder.

At the time, the Palace said it decided to use the label “for the beauty of its craftsmanship and its respect for traditional workmanship and the technical construction of clothing.” However, the wedding dress was paid by Kate’s parents.

The expert noted that the royal is often meant to be part of a bigger agenda. She pointed out that the first bridal gown is “a formality, a family heirloom, a political statement, or part of the larger PR machine that surrounds them.”

However, the second wedding dress allowed Kate some freedom to “fully express” even if it was in front of a smaller crowd of 300 people.

Also, an Alexander McQueen design, Kate had opted for a “simple and sweet” evening dress adding a “very pretty” cardigan.

“Having a second option allows these blushing brides a moment to fully express who they really are, how they want to look – and more importantly feel – once the initial formalities of the ceremony and official photographs are over,” Holder told Express UK.

She further explained that for her second look at the afterparty, Kate had “scaled down in terms of grandeur and lost her enormous train.”