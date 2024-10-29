Muggers disguised as cops rob Polish tourists in Karachi

Representational image of a police tape restricting a crime scene. — Reuters/File

In a shocking incident, unidentified muggers wearing police uniforms looted foreign tourists in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), it emerged on Tuesday.

The four foreign tourists — who landed in the metropolis on Sunday — were deprived of $1,080 (Rs300,942) during the robbery near Khayaban-e-Mujahid on the same day, confirmed the police authorities.

The tourists, who hailed from Poland, were on their way to Clifton’s Dolmen Mall to buy mobile phone SIMs when they faced the robbers.

Disappointed with the poor law and order situation in the metropolis, the tourists left the country on the very next day without lodging any complaint with the police.

“Statements of foreign nationals have been recorded,” the police officers said, adding that they refused to lodge a complaint in this regard.

The police authorities were of the view that they were trying to trace the muggers with the help of CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from the additional inspector general of Karachi police.

Strongly condemning the incident, the chief minister said: “Looting foreigners damages the country’s [reputation and] dignity.”

The chief minister directed the AIGP to arrest the culprits involved in the incident and ensure strict punishment from the courts.

"Ensure safe city project to monitor streets and key highways," the CM directed the police.