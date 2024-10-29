King Charles's worrying confession leaves Queen Camilla 'petrified'

Queen Camilla reacts as Charles vows to return to cherished region.

Queen Camilla is 'petrified' following King Charles's alarming admission about his health, according to inside sources.

Friends of the Queen have expressed their concerns, revealing that she is "fearful" the King, who received a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, may be "rushing" his recovery process.

As Buckingham Palace outlines plans for the King to embark on a comprehensive programme of international travel next year, this development raises eyebrows about His Majesty's health.

A senior palace official shared with GB News: "We’re now working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour program for next year, which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms."

This ambitious travel agenda seems to signal a hopeful step forward in the King’s cancer recovery, but it has left Camilla understandably anxious about his well-being.

A palace insider noted that the King's commitment to duty and service plays a significant role in how he copes with his diagnosis.

"He’s a great believer in mind, body, and soul, and this combination works very well on a visit like this because he feels that sense of duty so strongly," they explained.

The King derives immense joy from engaging with the public, and royal commentators hailed his recent tour to Australia and Samoa as a remarkable success.

However, the final day of the trip revealed a more emotional side to the royal couple.

As Charles expressed his devotion to the region, saying, "I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back again and see you," Camilla had an 'emotional reaction,' oscillating between laughter and tears.

A friend of her described Charles’s comments as "a strange thing to say," noting, "She is terrified. They have had a horrendous year. Now with this return to work, she is understandably fearful her husband is rushing it."