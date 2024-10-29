Shawn Mendes' fans extend support amid ongoing controversy

Shawn Mendes to screen live concert of his new album 'Shawn' on November 14

Shawn Mendes fans expressed outrage after the singer got bullied and harassed over his remarks on sexuality.

Taking it to social media platforms, followers responded the hate brought to him through extending their support.

A user Withlovejohana, posted on X: “I’m not even a fan of Shawn. But this man has been harassed for what, a decade, over his sexuality. He shouldn’t have to open up about anything if he doesn’t want to.”

Another post highlighted the constant coerces celebrities receive to publicly share their personal details.

On the contrary, the LGBTQ followers also put forward their standpoint of not giving out any clarifications over gender or sexuality.

The Wee Ginger Sociologist shared that, "As Shawn Mendes feels the need to open up about his sexuality, we all need to remember something very important. No one owes you their sexuality"

"No one, especially LGBTIAQ+ people and their allies, should be questioning and/or ‘predicting’ if anyone is queer or not. Stop it."

Moreover, the Mercy vocalist's admirers believes that no one is entitled to comment on anyone’s sexuality as it's personal and private.

"I’m actually so sad Shawn Mendes had to say something about his sexuality because people (especially on this app) can’t stop prying into it and start assuming whatever they want. others people sexuality is NOT your business," said Getyourhearton.

The controversy emerged after the 26-year old spoke about his sexuality during a performance, last night. He confessed saying that he is still ‘figuring it out’ and that's the real truth of his life.