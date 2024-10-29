Prince Harry regrets being left out from major tribute for Princess Diana

Prince Harry appeared to have been frozen out of major tribute done to honour his late mother Princess Diana, owing to his ongoing rift with the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex, who is estranged from his elder brother Prince William, would have loved to work on a cause close to his mother’s heart. However, William decided to carry on the mission alone.

“I’d like to think that Harry would have some regrets and think to himself, ‘this is a shame that I’m not involved in this’,” royal biographer Phil Dampier told The Sun about William’s venture, Homewards.

Last year, William announced a five-year plan which will aim to end homelessness in the U.K. and the stigma around. He exclusively revealed that the cause was inspired by his mother, who used to take him and Harry to “learn how the other side lives.”

The royal expert suggested that Harry “might see this as something that William’s doing on his own to sort of show him up” when this is not the case.

“When you see Harry come back for something like the WellChild awards that he did the other week, you know he's still very popular with some of these charities he could have done a great deal of good.”

Dampier also suggested that William taking on the cause without his brother would have caused her great heartbreak since it was a legacy she left for both her sons.

“It’s just a rather sad indication of the fact that something which they could have worked together on, and something which they both experienced at a young age, they're no longer doing,” Dampier noted.

“I’m sure Diana would be obviously devastated to see what’s happened between the two brothers,” he explained. “She’d obviously be very upset to see that they’ve drifted apart so much and have fallen out so badly.”