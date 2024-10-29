Prince William upsets late Princess Diana’s legacy with selfish move

Prince William made a big gesture to honour the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, with a noble project dedicated to end homelessness in the U.K..

While the Prince of Wales has taken a step towards making a great change, a royal expert pointed out how William has caused a new heartbreak for his late mother given his selfish motives.

In his upcoming documentary, William revealed that his mother took him and brother Prince Harry to homeless shelters when they were quite young to see “how the other half lives”, also mentioning his brother publicly first time in six years.

However, royal expert Phil Dampier suggested that it did not even come close to what Diana would have wanted for both of her boys.

“Princess Diana took both of her sons, William and Harry, from a very early age, to see how the other half live,” he told The Sun. “She was determined to show them that not everybody lived in palaces, and not everybody was born with a silver spoon in their mouth.”

He continued, “Diana let them sleep rough overnight when they were younger, to show them what it was actually like.”

However, Dampier pointed out that it was a “sad indication” that Prince Harry could not be a part of it, especially since Diana would have wanted both her sons to carry on her mission.

William and Harry are reportedly not on speaking terms as the future king is still angry with his younger brother for his defaming the royal family so publicly.

“I’m sure Diana would be obviously devastated to see what’s happened between the two brothers,” he explained. “She’d obviously be very upset to see that they’ve drifted apart so much and have fallen out so badly.”

Dampier maintained that the rift wouldn’t have happened in the first place if Diana was alive but William continuing without Harry would surely have surely had her “absolutely devastated”.