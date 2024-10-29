Liam Payne's resignation plans revealed after fatal balcony fall

One Direction star Liam Payne, 31, was resigning as director of four music companies before his fatal balcony fall in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Newly surfaced documents on Companies House reveal Payne's intentions to step down from firms generating income from recordings and live shows.

Hours before his death, Payne was seen reading emails in the CasaSur Palermo Hotel lobby. Concerned staff escorted him to his room and called emergency services, reporting erratic behavior and laptop damage.

Journalist Paula Varela revealed CCTV footage shows Payne fainting, leading to the tragic fall: "There's footage of Liam fainting and falling from the balcony. If he'd been beside his bed, he'd have fallen safely."

Authorities investigate Payne's death, initially suggesting substance-induced psychosis. Prosecutors stated he was likely in "semi or total unconsciousness" during the incident.

Payne was holidaying with girlfriend Kate Cassidy before her US return days prior. The couple attended Niall Horan's concert earlier that month.

Companies House documents list:

1. Hampton Music Ltd (valued at £17,300)

2. Hampton Record Ltd (£300,000 in 2022, £75,000 in 2023)

3. Long Play Touring LLP (£135,000 in 2022, £17,000 in 2023)

4. Hampton Publishing Ltd (£729)