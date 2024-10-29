Prince Harry receives bad news about Meghan Markle amid split rumours

Prince Harry, who said goodbye to the royal family and relocated to the US in 2020, is reportedly in a very difficult situation amid speculation and prediction about his marriage to Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex has been warned that his wife Meghan, the Duchess, will not stay with him for good.

Harry, who allegedly sees the things from Meghan's eyes and believes her the most, may regret in the future as some royal commentators and historians believe that the Duchess has nothing more important than her dreams.

However, Prince William's latest move has seemingly forced her to get closer to Harry again after a brief professional separation.

The Prince of Wales has sent a message of peace and reconciliation to Harry by mentioning him in his upcoming documentary. However, the future King seeming snubbed Meghan.

Meghan, who has reportedly decided to focus more on solo projects, is now in hot waters as she's struggling to deal with this change as it does not seem to be easy.

An insider has claimed that William's snub has has left Meghan quite bewildered. as she's feeling lost and is finding it hard to cope without Harry.

On the other hand, Harry has been warned by royal biographer Hugo Vickers as he told OK: "I hate to say it, but her form is that she dumped her father, she dumped her first husband, she dumped her Canadian chef lover."

"She dumped Jessica Mulroney. She then dumped the dumped the entire British royal family," added Vickers.