Kate Middleton takes huge step to protect King Charles' monarchy

Kate Middleton takes 'great step' to protect King Charles' monarchy

Princess Kate has taken a major decision to protect King Charles's monarchy amid rumours of his abdication.

The Princess of Wales has adopted a new strategy to make royal fans feel more connected to the royal family.

Kate, who recently completed her chemotherapy, has begun adding a personal touch to her public messages promoting "goodwill and kindness."

Speaking of Catherine's decision to use her initial C, royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! magazine, "This is such an effective and modern way of using her influence and staying in touch, even when she is not making personal appearances."



The royal commentator shared that the official statements from the Palace also become "quite stuffy and extremely formal by comparison."

While lauding Prince William and Kate Middleton's efforts, Jennie added, "Social media can be a source of awful abuse, but [the royal couple] is showing that it can be used to spread goodwill and kindness."

Notably, these comments came after In Touch Weekly reported that William and Kate are bracing themselves to take over the throne amid the monarch's health woes.

The source shared, "The last thing Kate and William want to do is to put a case forward for Charles to abdicate. They want him to go on as long as he physically wants to."

"But there is that horrible reality of the fact he’s not getting any younger, and his condition means that the time to step up will be sooner rather than later in the years ahead," an insider claimed.