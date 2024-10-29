'DWTS' pro Rylee Arnold hard launches new romance?

Rylee Arnold previously sparked romance rumours with her former 'DWTS' dance partner Harry Jowsey

Rylee Arnold rekindled her love life with a new love interest.

On Sunday, October 27, the Dancing with the Stars pro took to Instagram to seemingly hard launch her romance with University of Southern California Trojans’ tight end Walker Lyons.

"Is this a hard launch?? [face with hand over mouth, red heart and fire emoji]," she playfully captioned the carousel, featuring the 19-year-old in the cover photo gazing up lovingly at the athlete while placing her hand on his chest.

The next slide showed the young dancer beaming from the stands watching the game, while in the following snapshot, she hugged her apparent new boyfriend.

Another shot showed the couple looking loved-up on the field, seemingly after the USC Trojans' 42-20 victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, October 26.

Among those commenting, Taylor Lautner joked, "Definitely ain’t a soft launch."

Arnold, who joined DWTS in 2023, previously sparked romance rumours with her former DWTS dance partner and Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey.

Additionally, according to People magazine, Arnold confirmed in September that she is "currently single" and wasn’t back with her former boyfriend, who had been on a Mormon mission for two years.