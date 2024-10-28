Tom Cruise drops major hint about 'exciting' new project

Tom Cruise to star in brand new project

Tom Cruise has officially teamed up with acclaimed director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, known for Birdman and The Revenant, for his upcoming film.

The Mission: Impossible and Top Gun: Maverick actor is now striking a new deal with Warner Bros. Disney.

Although other details, including the title and plot of the film, are still under wraps as per Variety, production is expected to commence soon in the U.K.

In addition, the film is also planning to star a wide range of versatile actors, including John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Sophie Wilde, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

On professional front, Cruise is currently occupied with another Mission Impossible film in the pipeline after the eighth instalment in the franchise was previously delayed until 2025.

In a surprising turn of events, it was later renamed after Dead Reckoning tanked on the box-office.

Meanwhile, Director Christopher McQuarrie shared an update on raising the bar, especially when maintaining the stunt department's high standards.

He said of his collaboration with the A-list celebrity, "Tom and I are constantly re-evaluating our own work and asking ourselves how we could have done it better."