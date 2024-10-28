John Bishop reveals how 'humour' helped save his marriage

John Bishop offers inside glimpse into marriage with wife Melanie Bishop

John Bishop is offering an inside glimpse into his marriage with wife Melanie Bishop after an 18-month split.

The 57-year-old comedian opened up to The Mirror, explaining how a joke about missing his wife actually proved to be a game-changer for the couple.

Speaking exclusively to the outlet, Bishop recounted an instance when he cracked the joke, halting the divorce process and ultimately leading to their reunion later.

He recalled, “I used to do a joke about missing my ex so much that I kept her severed head in the fridge. It’s not the best joke, and as I said it I realised the head that was meant to be in the fridge was in the audience.

“We were at the decree nisi stage in our divorce at this point, so we only had to finalize the finances.

“I remember thinking, “That joke’s going to cost me another £20,000.” Afterwards she came over to the bar. I was expecting a row but instead we started chatting.”

However, in a positive turn of events, the couple decided to put aside their differences and agreed to seek counseling. They now share three sons: Joe, Luke, and Daniel.