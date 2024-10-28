Taylor Swift ditches boyfriend Travis Kelce big game

Taylor Swift seemingly begins to get rid of 'boyfriend' Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift skipped Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, October 27.

However, the Karma singer’s no-show was due to her packed schedule of Eras Tour.

According to Daily Mail, the Shake It Off crooner had to perform the final show of the three Eras Tour concerts in New Orleans.

Swift’s besties Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had attended and enjoyed two of New Orleans shows.

It seems as the pop superstar has begun to get rid of Kelce's company as she was absent from the athlete's show last week as well.

The Super Bowl Champion did not have his sweetheart in the stands to get energy during the game as the 34-year-old was in Miami to kickstart the European leg of her tour.

As per the outlet, the Eras Tour will travel to Vancouver, Canada December 8 – the same day the American footballer will play another game.

The Long Live hitmaker and Swifties have a tradition of exchanging friendship bracelets. Celebrating this theme, the New Orleans superdome was decorated with a giant friendship bracelet that read 'Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour.'

For the unversed, the American singer-songwriter and the NFL star began dating each other in August 2023. Since then, they have indulged in each other’s lives with the global pop icon cheering on her athlete boyfriend, and the American footballer grooving to her songs in the concerts.