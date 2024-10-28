Prince William sends important message to Prince Harry after public mention

Prince William, who hasn’t been on speaking terms with brother Prince Harry, is now sending an important message to estranged sibling which may shift gears in the royal family.

The Prince of Wales previously recalled a core memory, which inspired one of his greatest missions. While talking about the incident, William did not shy away from mentioning Harry despite their ongoing rift.

Royal experts believe that this marks a significant move towards possible reconciliation as icy relations between the brothers begin to thaw.

“Prince William was talking about a historical event going with his mother to the homeless place,” royal biographer Hugo Vickers told The Sun.

He explained that it would have been “very strange” if William hadn’t mentioned Harry when he was so clearly there with him. Despite that, William publicly mentioning Harry is a big deal in their years-long rift.

The two brothers, who recently found themselves under the same roof for the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, did not speak a word to each other during the event, insiders revealed.

Hence, Vickers sees this as a positive sign.

“I’d like to say that I see it as an olive branch to his brother, but I think it's more the case that since he was talking about an event where Prince Harry was present, it would have been very odd if he hadn't mentioned him,” the expert suggested.

“On the other hand he could have specifically excluded him, which would have been indicative of a complete breach between them.”

He continued, “It’s nice that [William] did, and I’m a great believer that every time there's a step like this it's a step forward, and, as I've said on many occasions, if people are prepared to compromise, there's always the chance of reconciliation.”