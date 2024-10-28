Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie's latest outing sends fans into frenzy

Louis Tomlinson's son joined twin aunts for a sweet day out

Louis Tomlinson's son, Freddie, made a rare appearance in a family video shared by the One Direction alum’s twin sisters, Phoebe and Daisy Tomlinson, sending fans into a frenzy over how much he’s grown.

In a one-minute TikTok clip, the Night Changes vocalist's sisters captured a day out together. "Me, Phoe, Freddie, and Rach headed out to Pinkberry," Daisy shared as they visited the popular frozen yogurt spot.

Phoebe’s nine-month-old daughter, Olive, also joined the family outing.

After grabbing their sweet treats, Daisy filmed the family walking down the street with the cups in their hand. As she panned the camera, Freddie was spotted strolling in the centre of the group.

Although he glanced at the camera briefly, the sight of the now eight-year-old stirred strong emotions among fans.

"Freddie got so big! [shocked and heart eyes emoji]," exclaimed one fan, while another added, "Freddie is getting so tall [watery eyes emoji]."

A third fan remarked, "Freddie is definitely Louis’s twin." Another chimed in, "Every time I see Freddie, he looks so much like Louis—it's crazy!"

"Freddie is a mini Louis! [heart eyes emoji]," another user commented, while a sixth predicted, "Freddie is super tall; he’s clearly going to pass his dad! [laughing emoji]."

For the unversed, Louis, 32, welcomed Freddie with his ex, Briana Jungwirth, in 2016.