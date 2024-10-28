Taylor Swift’s ‘nice’ comment about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in resurfaced interview

Taylor Swift on Sean “Diddy” Combs

Taylor Swift once thought great of the disgraced Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In a resurfaced video from 2011, Taylor Swift revealed that Combs was one of her dream prom dates, more than a decade before the rapper's recent legal troubles.

The clip, taken from an appearance on the Rachael Ray show, when Swift was 21, shows the pop star participating in a fun celebrity quiz game.

During the segment, Swift was asked to choose her ideal prom from a set of celebrity photos, which included stars like Combs, Jennifer Lopez, and Katy Perry.

When asked who she’d take to prom, Swift responded, “It would be a group, and it would be a really fun group.”

“Boy, you’re going on a freaky prom date,” Ray joked as Swift made her selections.

Swift ultimately held up photos of Combs, Perry, Lopez, Justin Timberlake, and Sheryl Crow.

When asked why she chose that particular group, she explained, “Because … all these different reasons. Well, Katy would just be so much fun. She’s just, like, crazy fun, like spontaneous.”

Speaking about Combs, the singer added, “Diddy’s really always been very nice to me. He would be fun to be in the prom group.”

Ray chimed in, “He’s a gentleman, isn’t he? He’s a lovely gentleman.”

The Bad Blood singer’s comments resurfaced amid Combs’ recent disgraced actions. The rapper was arrested on Sept. 16, along with charges for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.