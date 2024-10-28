Stevie Nicks shocks Katy Perry with her take on pop star rivalries

Stevie Nicks is more about women supporting women rather than competing

Stevie Nicks recently revealed a surprising perspective on pop star rivalries that left Katy Perry reeling.

In an interview with Rolling Stones, Nicks, 76, opened up about her outlook on pop star rivalries, simply noting that she just "hate it."

"About 10 years ago, Katy Perry was talking to me about the internet armies of all the girl singers and how cruel and rancid they were," the Edge of Seventeen songstress recalled. "I said, 'Well, I wouldn’t know because I’m not on the internet.'"

According to Nicks, Perry, 40, was taken aback. While comprehending the revelation, she asked, "So, who are your rivals?"

The Fleetwood Mac member detailed the conversation with the Roar hitmaker here.

"I just looked at her. It was my steely look. I said, 'Katy, I don’t have rivals I have friends. All the other women singers that I know are friends. Nobody's competing," Nicks said, advising her to "Get off the internet and you won’t have rivals either."

Nicks’ candid response left Perry flabbergasted, especially considering her own dedicated fan base, the KatyCats, who often engage in heated debates with fans of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez, known as Swifties, Little Monsters and Selenators, respectively, to name a few throughout her decades-long career.