Kevin Costner forced Dave Annable to change his look for 'Yellowstone'

Dave Annable recalls dying his naturally gray hair because Kevin Costner says so

Kevin Costner asked his Yellowstone co-star Dave Annable to opt a new look to better complement his own on-screen presence.

In a recent interview with People, Annable, 45, revealed that the Dances With Wolves actor suggested him to dye his naturally gray hair to avoid making Costner, 69, look old.

"I asked and this one they said yes," he noted, mentioning that his new series Lioness has allowed him to go with his naturally gray hair while recalling an encounter with the Oscar-winning actor on the same topic.

"I asked on Yellowstone, and God bless Mr. [Kevin] Costner, he was like, 'No – you're going to dye it. I don't want to look that old.' I was like, 'Oh, okay. Copy that. That makes sense,'" the Brothers & Sisters alum explained.

Annable went on to say, "So yeah, [for] this one I think it works. We're able to use it. It looks doctor-y,” referring to his Lioness role as Neal, the surgeon husband of Zoe Saldaña’s character, Joe, in the espionage drama.

Additionally, Annable played Lee, the son of Costner’s character John Dutton in Yellowstone, only to be killed off in the very first episode.