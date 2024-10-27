Johnny Depp presented with lifetime achievement award at Rome Film Festival

Johnny Depp's 'Modi - Three Days On The Wing Of Madness' is releasing on December 5

Legendary actor Johnny Depp has just earned himself a lifetime achievement award at the Rome Film Festival.

The Tourist actor attended the glamorous event for the premiere of his new directorial film, Modi – Three Days On The Wing Of Madness. He made an appearance at the premiere along with the star cast of the biological drama film.

Oscar nominated actor, while receiving the prestigious award, made a heartwarming acceptance speech in which he thanked all his fans and his employers.

He added: “My eternal thanks goes out to all of you people, real people, my employers, our employers. I am humbled as without you I would not be here or likely I would not be anywhere.”

Depp, not just thanked all around him, but also hoped that his latest film inspires everyone.

“I have to salute you all because you truly have been warriors and heroes and you are the very reason that do continue and want to continue to make films. I’m very lucky to still be around and most of you are the reason for that so thank you. I hope that something in Modi inspires you because you inspire me.”

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor was presented the highly privileged honor by the directors of the film festival; Riccardo Scamarcio and Paola Malanga.

Johnny Depp’s Modi - Three Days On The Wing Of Madness is all set to release in theatres on December 5, 2024.