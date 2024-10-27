Chris Brown documentary reveals gruesome details about abusing Rihanna

Rihanna and Chris were know as 'it' couple of 2000s

Documentary, Chris Brown: A History of Violence has addressed numerous allegations of abuse and also highlighted the feud between the 35-year-old singer and Rihanna.

The gruesome details revealed that, while riding in a car with Chris, Rihanna found something on his phone that made her think about his involvement with another female.

Diamonds vocalist shared when she tried to confront him in the car he got irritated with her.

However, King of R&B started threatening her, for her protection, she called the assistant who didn’t pick up but the mother of two pretended having her on the line.

Seemingly, she was hoping this would calm down the American rock star and he might come back to his senses.

As per the narrator, Chris stated “Now I am really going to kill you!". He then put her in a chokehold so tight that she began to lose consciousness.

The documentary further exposed that No One Else singer continuously punched her with his right hand while steering with his left.

As per the police report, the vocalist persistently menaced Rihanna while the situation intensified.

In 2009, Brown was taken into custody following an assault on the 36-year-old singer. He admitted guilt to the felony accusation and completed five years of probation, along with community service and counselling for domestic violence.

For the unversed, Chris Brown and Rihanna rekindled their romance in 2012 before calling it off again one year later.