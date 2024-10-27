Taylor Swift's pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds show support for her new milestone

Taylor Swift's besties Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are cheering on for the pop superstar during her New Orleans show.



The 14-time Grammy winner, who is currently in NOLA as part of her record-breaking Eras Tour on Friday, October 25, delivered a spectacular performance of her hit track Cruel Summer.

Fan documented the entire scene, capturing Lively and Reynolds' presence in the VIP area of the venue.

In another video shared on TikTok, the celebrity power couple could be seen grooving to Swift's music as the actress stood behind her husband in the same section.

While Lively sported an all-white look, her husband also opted for a white shirt and dark pants, staying true to their theme.

Serving relationship goals at their bestie's live performance, the pair cosied up to each other as they swayed along.

Reynolds wrapped his arms around the It Ends With Us star, garnering widespread attention from their fans all over the world.

The 36-year-old actress couldn't help but squeal over the Anti-hero hitmaker, recording the performance on her phone.

This comes after the couple joined Taylor and Travis Kelce on a double date at The Corner Store in New York City on October 11.

For those unfamiliar, this kicks off the US and Canadian portion of the Eras Tour.