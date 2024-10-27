Beyoncé gets accused of copying Amber Rose’ speech

Beyonce fans rile up against the model accusing Beyoncé

Beyoncé received a major accusation of stealing somebody else’ speech in a political campaign.

Model Amber Rose, 41, took to Instagram, accusing the Renaissance songstress in a comment, writing, “She wanna be me so bad. Literally took my whole speech.”

Both the speeches were written from the perspective of a mother and discussed how being a mother impacts one’s political views.

“I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” Beyoncé, 43, noted at the beginning of her speech at the rally, which took place in her hometown.

“Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations,” Queen Bey added, “We must vote, and we need you.”

Earlier, Rose had also introduced herself as a mother at a political event in July.

“My whole world revolves around providing for my children, keeping them safe, and giving them an opportunity for a better life,” she said.

The two women, however, support opposing political parties.

The 32-time-Grammy winner's fans got riled up at the comment and expressed their distaste.

One of them commented, “Sorry she don’t even notice you,” bashing Rose.

“To say THEEE beyonce wanna be you is wild asf,” another chimed in.

“You will never be Beyoncé you can’t even come close,” said another devotee.