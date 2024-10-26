King Charles issues emotional statement after sharing health update

King Charles shared an emotional message as he and Queen Camilla concluded their Samoa trip.

On October 26, the monarch said it was a "bittersweet goodbye" as per a statement released on the official social media account of the royal family.

The King and Queen spent their last day with local people at Siumu Village despite heavy rains.

The statement reads, "No dampening of spirits despite the rain on this parade!"

"It was a bittersweet goodbye as local people at Siumu Village popped out to wish Their Majesties well, before their departure."

"The village has been paired with the United Kingdom as part of the CHOGM ‘adopt a country’ programme."

It is pertinent to mention that King Charles's message came after he shared his rare health update about his cancer struggles.

The monarch opened up about his doctor's advice at an official dinner hosted for the Commonwealth Heads of Government at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum in Apia.

On one side, His Majesty expressed his happiness over holding the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

On the other hand, King Charles hinted at his doctor's order to slow down his royal engagements due to ongoing cancer treatment.