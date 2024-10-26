Queen Camilla pays tribute to Duchess Sophie as Samoa trip comes to end

Queen Camilla seemingly paid homage to Duchess Sophie by launching a special project in Samoa.

The Queen Consort inaugurated a school to educate people about women's rights.

Buckingham Palace shared this delightful update on social media with a meaningful statement.

The message reads, "Her Majesty has opened the ‘Queen Camilla Pre-School of Hope’ as the Samoa Victims Support Group continues their mission to raise awareness and educate young people of tackling and preventing violence against women and girls. Thank you for your amazing work."

It is important to mention that Camilla took this meaningful initiative which is close to the Duchess of Edinburg's heart.

The wife of Prince Edward is one of those active working royals who advocates for women's empowerment.

On October 14, the royal family released a statement honouring Sophie for her dedicated work as a champion of women's rights.

The key figure became the first royal, who visited Chad, a country in Central Africa, as a global champion of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda and a supporter of the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI).

She highlighted the impact of the conflict in Sudan, particularly on women and girls, and to "help draw attention to the deteriorating situation which is impacting Chad and the wider region."