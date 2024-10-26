Hilarie Burton Morgan asks fans for ‘help’ against ‘creep’ stealing son’s identity

Hilarie Burton Morgan on son Gus' identity theft

Hilarie Burton Morgan came out and asked fans to “report” a “creep” posing as her son Gus on social media

“Hi gang. Need a little help. I don’t have TikTok and neither does our son. But there’s this creep chick who is obsessed with him and keeps creating profiles on various platforms,” she began in the caption of an Instagram post that she shared along with the a screenshot of the account in question on Friday, October 25.

“I get it. He’s awesome. But she’s a freak for stealing the identity of a 14-year-old boy. We’ve reached out to her parents. To her directly. We’ve contacted law enforcement,” she explained to her fans.

Burton Morgan further added, “Because of certain actions she’s taken, she’s broken laws. So please do me a favor if you have that platform. Report her.”

Luckily, the One Tree Hill alum shared an update in the post later on Friday and shared that the original fake account had been “taken down”.

“The TikTok account is taken down. But it linked to a YouTube account where she was also pretending to be Gus,” she wrote.

“Her name is clearly present on that YouTube account now. I see H*****. I called your campus police. I’ve reached out to your mother’s church. I’m not f—ing around.”



