Paul Mescal admits not giving up two ‘vices’ for his role in ‘Gladiator II’

Paul Mescal didn't quit two 'vices' for his role in 'Gladiator II': More inside

Paul Mescal has recently shared insight into his strenuous preparation for his role in Gladiator II movie, revealing he didn’t quit two vices for his character.

During an appearance on the UK’s Graham Norton Show on October 25, the Normal People actor said, “I ate a lot of chicken and lifted heavy things.

Reflecting on his physical transformation for the role, Paul stated, “I was working with a trainer who circled me like a shark and said, ‘There is a canvas to work with.’ He went to town, and I saw him every day. It was fun.”

However, the Irish actor opened up that he didn’t give up two vices for the role.

“I did everything he asked but I like to drink, and I like to smoke, so I drew a line in the sand where those were concerned,” pointed out the 28-year-old.

Elsewhere on the show, Paul told host Graham how he got the part in Ridley Scott’s movie.

“I thought there would be camera tests and auditions, but we Zoomed for half an hour, spoke for 10 mins about the part, and then 20 minutes about Gaelic football, his dog, and his wife,” mentioned the AfterSun actor.

Paul remarked, “I thought there would be more, but he called a few weeks later to offer me the part.”

“I think he just goes by instinct on set and off and I’m very glad that’s the way it went,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gladiator II is slated to release in theatres on November 22.