Kim Kardashian highlights Olivia Munn’s journey with cancer scar

Kim Kardashian campaign highlights Olivia Munn’s journey with cancer scar

Kim Kardashian, an American media personality and businesswoman, runs a famous campaign where she promotes body positivity by featuring diverse models of all shapes.

In Kim's recent viral campaign, Olivia Munn, known for her role in New Girl, proudly showed off a scar after fighting a battle against breast cancer.

The 44-year-old actress opened up about her cancer journey and shared how it has shaped her body after the process. She believes in inspiring people who are battling with cancer.

Olivia shared, "In the middle of this latest @SKIMS campaign shoot, I decided I was done being insecure about my mastectomy scars."

"Every mark life has left behind on my body is proof of how hard I fought. I hope other women who have been self-conscious about their scars see these photos and feel all the love I’m sending." She explained further.

However, Kim has also shared a few pictures of the cancer fighter. The fans flooded the comment section with positive comments, admiring the reality TV star for her meaningful role in spreading awareness among women about body positivity.