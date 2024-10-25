King Charles takes big step about Queen's favourite home as Harry decides to return

King Charles III has made a surprising decision about his mother late Queen Elizabeth II's favourite home amid speculations about Prince Harry's return to the UK.

The iconic royal residence Balmoral Estat, where Queen Elizabeth II spent her final moments, could be set for a significant transformation.

It emerges amid reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have bought a new property near Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie's home in Portugal.

The 75-year-old monarch, who's currently in Samoa, has reportedly sought planning approval to turn a part of the late Queen's royal residence into a wedding venue.

Scotland's rules regarding wedding venues are more flexible than England's, with no need for a licence as this is held by the celebrant, such as a registrar or priest.

According to reports, the public may soon have the chance to host their own royal-style weddings in the Queen's Building.

The proposals have been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council, seeking permission to repurpose the venue for "weddings, dinners, meetings and other events".

The plans also stipulate that music would be kept at a "low level" to avoid disturbing anyone, according to Express UK.

King Charles continues the Royal Family tradition of spending his summer holidays at Balmoral, which is situated on the banks of the River Dee. Reportedly, Balmoral boasts an impressive 52 bedrooms, along with numerous reception rooms, including one where the monarch often welcomes guests for official visits.

Queen's beloved Balmoral estate has been a residence of the royal family since 1852, when Prince Albert, Queen Victoria's husband, purchased the estate and its original castle. The existing Balmoral Castle was commissioned after the house at that time was considered too small.