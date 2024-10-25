Leonardo DiCaprio spotted biking with Vittoria Ceretti amid night out

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti’s weekend adventures.

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted enjoying a bike ride with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, in New York on Wednesday.

The actor and the model, who have been together for over a year, made a rare public appearance as they pedaled through the city.

Their outing comes just days after reports emerged of Leonardo partying with singer Teyana Taylor, at The Stafford Room in Manhattan until 3 a.m.

Keeping it casual for their ride, Vittoria sported a black tracksuit paired with a ribbed white vest top, while Leo donned a baseball cap and a simple white T-shirt.

During their ride, a fan caught sight of the Hollywood couple and seized the opportunity to snap a smiling selfie with Vittoria, capturing a sweet moment from their day out.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s recent night out with her at The Stafford Room in Manhattan has sparked fresh interest.

Teyana was hosting an event in honor of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and according to Page Six, the duo "were pretty much together all night," staying close in a corner until the early hours of the morning.

Sources revealed that the pair spent significant time together, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Earlier this year, Leo and Teyana were linked after he was seen with his hand on her bottom while filming their upcoming Paul Thomas Anderson movie.

The two were later photographed sharing a hug at an Oscar party, igniting further rumors.

In April 2024, she addressed the speculation, clarifying that they were not romantically involved but praised Leo as 'the best' and noted how he always 'cheerleads' those he works with.

She told E! News that she was simply trying to help the Oscar-winner on set, but their recent outing has left fans wondering if there’s more to their connection.