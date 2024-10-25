Kim Kardashian reacts to DA ‘revisiting’ Menendez Brothers case, ‘second chance at life’

Kim Kardashian on District Attorney George Gascón recommendation on Menendez Brothers case

Kim Kardashian seems to be concerned for the Menendez Brothers.

The reality star took a moment to “thank” the Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón for his official recommendation over Erik and Lyle Menéndez’s case, the brother should be provided a resentencing amid new evidence and public's interest in the issue.

“The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing. They could be released as early as 6 months,” the 44-year-old wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 24.

“Thank you, George Gascón for revisiting the Menendez brothers’ case and righting a significant wrong. Your commitment to truth and fairness is commendable.”

She continued, “To the brothers’ family, friends, and millions who have been vocal supporters, your voices were heard. The media’s focus, especially on the heels of Ryan Murphy’s TV show, helped expose the abuse and injustices in their case.

Society’s understanding of child abuse has evolved, and social media empowers us to question the system in place. This case highlights the importance of challenging decisions and seeking truth, even when guilt is not in question.”

Kardashian further noted that she believes in the “justice system’s ability to evolve,” and is “grateful for a society where we can challenge decisions and seek justice.”

“Never stop questioning,” she concluded her message.

During a live press conference on Thursday afternoon, District Attorney George Gascón made his recommendation to reduce the sentences of the Menéndez brothers, while explaining that if the proposal is approved, both brothers could become "eligible for parole immediately," as they were under the age of 26 at the time of the crime.