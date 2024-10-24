Sutton Foster's divorce filing fuels Hugh Jackman romance rumours

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster spark romance rumours during their project 'The Music Man'

Sutton Foster has filed for divorce from Ocean's Eleven screenwriter Ted Griffin amid rumours of her being romantically involved with her The Music Man co-star Hugh Jackman.

According to Page Six, the Younger star submitted an uncontested divorce in New York County Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 22, ending her 10-year marriage.

Foster, 49, and Griffin tied the knot in October 2014 during a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. The couple shares one adopted child.

Rumours about their marriage troubles surfaced in Broadway circles in 2022 while the Bunheads alum was performing in The Music Man alongside Jackman, 56.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the Deadpool & Wolverine star and the actress have developed a romantic relationship.

"They are 100 per cent together and are now in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together," a source told the outlet.

"They are still together," another insider added recently. "They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge."

It is pertinent to note that Foster’s divorce filings came after Jackman filed for divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, his wife of 27 years, in September 2023.