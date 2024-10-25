M6 Motorway to be built from Karachi to Sukkur

A representational image showing a car and a truck travelling on a section of a motorway. — AFP/File

KARACH: The Sindh and federal governments on Thursday agreed to build the M6 Motorway not from Hyderabad to Sukkur but from Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad.

The decision was made during a meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister of Communication Aleem Khan at the CM House today.

During the meeting, it was agreed to explore the possibility of constructing the motorway through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) or a consortium to be formed by the provincial and federal governments, according to an official statement issued by the Sindh CM House.

CM Murad, the statement mentioned, said he would study the options and ways to make this happen.

The motorway project envisages the construction of a 306-kilometre long, six-lane wide, access-controlled Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway. It is proposed as a high-speed toll road facility for efficient and safe transportation, which will start from Hyderabad and terminate at Naro Canal.

It was pointed out that PPP agreement for the construction of the Motorway (M-6) project was signed with a private consortium in December 2022 but due to some reason the work could not be started and the partnership was cancelled.

The federal minister proposed to the CM that the M6 may be started from Karachi via Hyderabad to Sukkur instead of being initiated from Hyderabad to Sukkur to facilitate the port traffic also and CM Murad agreed to the proposal.

Another proposal was discussed under which the federal and provincial governments may form a consortium to construct the road on equal partnership. At this, the CM said that his team would study the proposal and get back to the ministry.

The meeting also discussed several other matters including upgradation of Lyari Expressway, NOC issue of Link Road interchange, work on the road from Gharo to Keti Bundar, condition of road from Thatta to Keenjhar, work on Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge project, construction of Thul Link Road and pending completion of Jamshoro-Sehwan Road.