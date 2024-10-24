Liam Payne discloses biggest 'regrets' of life in throwback video

Liam Payne passes away on October 16, 2024

Liam Payne confessed one of his biggest life regrets in one of his throwback interviews.

During his interview with GQ, the Teardrops singer broke down all his tattoos explaining the thought process behind all of them.

According to him, there is one of the tattoos which he believes was one drunken mistake and a regret of a lifetime.

While referring to that specific tattoo, Liam added: “This is like my third or fourth tattoo. The story behind this one, every time I’ve done this I’ve probably been at least a little bit drunk or wavy in one way, sense or another.”

He further shared: “I go into the tattoo shop and I thought: ‘I’m just gonna get something, whatever it is,” so I start Googling random stuff.”

“I’m like: ‘Ah, that’d be cool,’ and the guy put me on the front desk, so I’m lying face down on the front desk of the shop, and then he put the design on but I didn’t have the heart to tell him it was too big.”

The Strip That Down singer regretted his decision and even mentioned that he googled different ways to remove it.

Payne, 31, jokingly mentioned that his father and sister were mad after seeing the tattoo and even said: “‘I hope they’re bloody stickers!”

Liam Payne admitted that he extremely regretted the tattoo but somehow learned to accept it as a memory or scar.

