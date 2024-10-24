Jennifer Aniston's secret lover is a plastic surgeon?

Jennifer Aniston happy to be in love with a plastic surgeon: Source

Jennifer Aniston is happy to have fallen head over heels with a man who is also rumoured to be a plastic surgeon.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “The word is there's a guy in one of her doctors' offices that's got Jen very excited.”

“It's one of the big reasons she goes in for her treatments with a spring in her step because she gets a chance to see him!” remarked an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Jen's being very mysterious about it.”

“She goes to a few different places on the East Coast and the West Coast, so it's a little difficult to nail down who exactly this guy is,” explained an insider.

The source mentioned, “But she's made it clear that she'd love to meet a man outside the Hollywood scene, someone with something of his own going on!”

The Friends alum has reportedly been single after announcing her split from second hubby Justin Theroux in 2018.

Jennifer’s first marriage to Brad Pitt failed in January 2005 after only five years when Brad hooked up with Angelina Jolie.

Source revealed at the time that Jennifer’s The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon also tried to set her up, but she’s “too picky”.

“Actors don't really do anything for her anymore, and industry types are so self-centered,” stated an insider.

The source added, “She's got a huge interest in skin care herself so having a boyfriend who has made beauty and antiaging his career would be perfect!”