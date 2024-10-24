King Charles appears confused while drinking kava in Samoa

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who are doing their best to straighten their reign, won hearts in Samoan village with their inspiring gestures.

People decked out their roads and rooftops with patriotic symbols of Great Britain to welcome the King and Queen Camilla during their State Visit.

The King, dressed in traditional Samoan garments, appeared confused as he took part in a traditional ritual in Samoa, drinking the ceremonial beverage kava, made from the root of a plant, to mark the importance of the occasion.

The 75-year-old King and his wife Queen Camilla sat upon throne-like seats to face the congregation in the packed hall, filled with school children and adults.

The King was also declared a "high chief" of the archipelago during his trip to the country.

The royal couple are on a three-day visit to Samoa ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which is being held in the island nation.

It is to mention here that the monarch is the symbolic head of the Commonwealth.