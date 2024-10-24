Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles expresses concern for Queen's safety

Tom disclosed that he cannot WhatsApp Queen Camilla due to her choice of an "old-fashioned phone"

Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla's son, has shared a poignant revelation about his relationship with his mother, expressing the challenges he faces in keeping in touch with her.

He stated, "She's always worked quite hard. It's still the case I ring my mother, she doesn't answer; I look on the television (and realise), Ah! She's in Jersey."

Tom disclosed that he cannot WhatsApp Queen Camilla due to her choice of an "old-fashioned phone."

The Queen opts for a Nokia brick, specifically the Nokia 3310, citing "security reasons" for her preference. This iconic device is known for its remarkable durability, often referred to as "indestructible," and has gained popularity online for its resilience compared to modern smartphones," reported GB News.

It also features retro games like Snake and Pong, which were once favourites among users.

It is believed that King Charles does not possess a professional phone himself and allows his royal staff to handle his calls. Details regarding the royal family's phone preferences are generally kept under wraps for security purposes. Notably, Queen Elizabeth II was known to use a Blackberry.

Tom mentioned that he maintains contact with his children, sister, and cousins through WhatsApp, but the Nokia 3310, which predates smartphones, lacks the capability to download apps like WhatsApp.

This limitation prevents Queen Camilla from engaging in family conversations via the popular messaging platform.

The Queen has had a complicated history with phone security; in 1989, she was involved in a scandal known as "tampongate," when an intimate conversation with then-Prince Charles was leaked to the public.

Prince William has previously commented on the tendency of people across generations to spend excessive time on their phones, acknowledging, "We have got to get better at it." He admitted to teenagers that "the grown-ups were guilty of it too."