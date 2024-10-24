King Charles gets subtle warning as he receives ‘big honour’

King Charles and Queen Camilla were welcomed to Samoa with a spectacular traditional welcoming ceremony, fit for a king.

Upon his first-ever visit to the Pacific Island state, Charles was awarded a new title by the Moata’a Village Chief.

The monarch was proclaimed as Tui-Taumeasuna (High Chief) in a big gesture, suggesting that the British royal will take a piece of the Samoan land with him.

Chief Tofaeono Iupati Fuatai shared that a sign of respect of his village’s forefathers and their traditions, Charles was given the title, albeit with a reminder of a major responsibility.

“When you are given a title like this, it is a big honour,” he said, via Express.co.uk.

“We hope that the King takes a small part of Samoa away with him. Once he has the title of Tui-Taumeasina we also become part of him and he will be connected to our people and our lands forever,” he continued.

“In the old days we believed in the conferring of a title as a mark of respect to one another and that is what we are doing today. When you confer such a title from the heart, we become bonded as one.”

During his visit to Samoa, King Charles will also be leading the Commonwealth heads of government meeting (Chogm), as the reigning head of the states

Charles, who has been a longtime advocate of action against climate change, will also be discussing the impact of rising sea levels due to climate change in the country during the three-day royal tour.