Meghan Markle ruffles the wrong feathers at ‘worst time’

Meghan Markle has seemingly irked some influential people as the Duchess of Sussex was brutally slammed by a media bigwig.

Former editor of Vanity Fair, Tina Brown blasted Meghan over her “worst judgement” among other things in a scathing article.

Meghan, who has been struggling to make strong connections in Hollywood to sustain her forthcoming brand, received a major hit as bitter reality gets exposed by a royal expert.

“Meghan does seem to have a capacity for losing friends and allies all around the place,” royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun. “And Tina Brown, of course, is a very intelligent observer of the scene, and she's been doing it for a very long time.”

Vickers went on to add that Meghan also lost him as an ally as he held many expectations for her in the royal family.

“When she first joined the Royal Family, the line I was taking was she’s the first member to have addressed the United Nations,” he continued. “There was so much that she could do, but she gradually managed to upset everybody, including Tina Brown, and that can't be a coincidence.”

Vickers also suggested that Meghan “wasn’t particularly committed” to being part of the Royal Family.

The snub from ex-editor comes ahead of Meghan’s lifestyle brand launch, which is already pushed back over trademark issues.

Prince Harry’s wife had also been hoping to make big connections before the launch but she was already being brushed away by A-listers like Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner.

It remains to be seen how the Sussex team will recover from the blow to the Duchess’ PR.