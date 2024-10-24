'John Wick' director shares how Eva Longoria salvaged Keanu Reeves’ movie

John Wick director reveals how Eva Longoria saved the movie

John Wick director Chad Stahelski has recently spilled how Eva Longoria came to the rescue for the movie at the last minute.

In a new interview with Business Insider, Chad revealed, “We were financing independently to get the bond, but one of the investors couldn't raise the money in time.”

"Eva came to the rescue and she provided the gap financing, literally less than 24 hours before we had to lock the doors on the movie and walk away,” shared the director on movie’s 10th anniversary.

Chad mentioned he got to know about Eva’s involvement in the movie after the success of the movie.

“Basil (producer) took us out to dinner, and we were laughing about all that happened, and he said, 'By the way, funny story, you know who gap financed you? Eva Longoria.' We were were like, 'What!’” recalled the director.

Reflecting on her secret collaboration, the Desperate Housewives star told Chad, “’Wow, that was the best money I've ever spent.’ It paid back significantly for her.”

Interestingly, John Wick ended up grossing $86 million on a budget between $20-30 million. However, John Wick: Chapter 4 reportedly earned a staggering $440 million over a $100 million budget.

For the unversed, Eva founded her production company, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment (now Hyphenate Media Group), in 2005, and produced series like Telenovela and films like the documentary Reversing Roe.

The director added, “Eva wants to for sure, she wants to do action. I would love to work with her; we're trying to find something.”