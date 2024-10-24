Zayn Malik announces rescheduled tour dates following Liam Payne’s death

Stairway to the Sky tour marks Zayn Malik's first ever solo tour in decades since leaving One Direction

Zayn Malik has announced new dates for his rescheduled tour just days after postponing the U.S. leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour in the wake of the tragic death of his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne.

On Wednesday, October 23, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker shared the updated schedule on his Instagram Stories.

Malik, 31, will resume his debut solo tour on January 21 in Washington, D.C., with stops planned in New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. The tour will conclude in San Francisco on February 3.

These performances were originally set for October and November of this year. If not for Payne's passing, Malik would have played in San Francisco on the evening of the announcement.

The Night Changes vocalist postponed the tour on Saturday, citing "the heartbreaking loss" of Payne, who died on Wednesday, October 16.

In the days following his friend’s death, Malik paid tribute on social media, expressing gratitude for Payne’s support during challenging times.

"I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times," he wrote. "Even though you were younger than me, you were always more sensible. You were headstrong, opinionated, and didn’t hesitate to tell people when they were wrong. Although we butted heads at times, I always secretly respected you for it."

Additionally, the Stairway to the Sky tour marks Malik’s first solo tour in a decade since leaving One Direction, which was formed in 2010 on The X Factor and included Malik, Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.