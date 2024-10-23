Kylie Jenner opens up about her strict parenting style

Kylie Jenner admitted she finds social media exhausting and believes to keep important things private.

Kylie Jenner has opened up about not raising her children the same way her sister, Kim Kardashian, does.

In an Interview with Elle on Wednesday, Jenner disclosed she has kept social media away from her children and plans to keep it away from them in the future.

The Kardashian star jokingly added that she doesn’t want them to have their own accounts until they move out of the house.

"It's not social for as long as possible." Kylie stated.

This completely varies from how her sister, Kim, has been raising her children.

The Skims founder has allowed her two children, 11-year-old North who has a TikTok account with 19.2 million followers, and 8-year-old Saint who has his own channel on YouTube with 31.1 thousand subscribers.

The American media personality also revealed she finds it exhausting and difficult to keep up with the internet now.

After giving birth to two beautiful children, Jenner shared she believes in keeping her personal life private.



