Justin Bieber makes wife Hailey's day with thoughtful gift

Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their first child, Jack, in August 2024

Hailey Bieber is all about appreciating the little things her husband, Justin Bieber, does for her.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, the model shared on her Instagram Stories that Justin had surprised her with a thoughtful gift. “@justinbieber bought me a plant for no reason,” Hailey, 27, wrote alongside a tear emoji, adding, “It’s the little things.”

The sweet gesture was highlighted with a photo of the plant, soaking in sunlight on a table.

The pop star, 30, recently expressed his own appreciation for Hailey by sharing a carousel of moments on his Instagram, including a playful kiss with Hailey, as well as images of him seemingly working on new music.

Fans are still eagerly awaiting Justin’s next album, which would be his first since the release of Justice in 2021.

The couple’s bond has been in the spotlight lately, especially after they welcomed their first son Jack back in August.

On October 19, Justin took a break from his fatherly duties for a surprise performance at Don Toliver’s Los Angeles concert, where Hailey was also seen proudly cheering him on from the sidelines.

Together, they performed their hit Private Landing, much to the delight of the crowd.