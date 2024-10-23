Selena Gomez shows stress-induced breakouts as Emilia Perez gains Oscar buzz

Selena Gomez discusses Oscar nomination anxiety and embracing authenticity.

Selena Gomez is feeling the heat as she jets around the globe to promote her bold new film, Emilia Perez, where she stars as the drug lord's wife in a groundbreaking story about gender identity.

The pressure of the spotlight has taken a toll on the former Disney star, leading to some visible stress on her skin.

In a refreshingly candid moment on Tuesday, Gomez shared a photo highlighting her breakouts, captioning it, "Even my skin is over me rn."

In an interview with E! News, the singer opened up about the anxiety surrounding her potential Academy Award nomination for her role, admitting, "I don't know what's gonna happen. I’m stressed—I'm already breaking out."=

Selena has opened up about the strong bonds she formed with her co-stars on the set of Emilia Perez, revealing that they helped create a supportive environment during the filming of this daring comedy-drama.

In the movie, she tackles some wild scenes, including dancing on a bed, threatening her deceased drug kingpin's "aunt," and locking lips with her pimp.

In an interview with Extra, she described her connection with Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon, stating, "A thousand percent" they formed a sisterhood.

She praised her co-stars as "bold and strong," emphasizing how they nurtured her and made her feel safe throughout the shoot.

"Even in the craziest scenes, I could feel okay knowing I could just lean on them if I needed," Gomez shared.

The actress acknowledged that their talent inspired her to elevate her own performance, saying, "They're really good, so I had to be just as good and try to get to their level."