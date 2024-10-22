Kylie Jenner drops sizzling photos from recent event in New York City

Kylie Jenner has garnered the attention of fans by sharing jaw-dropping images from her recent appearance at an event in New York City.

On October 21, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling posted a series of images, featuring a few glimpses of her look from the Sprinter Fruit Stand Pop-Up show.

In the first image, Kylie was seen smiling while taking a sip from a juice can.

In another photo, the mother-of-two was flaunting her gorgeous sparkling-inspired earrings.

The reality television personality penned a heartfelt note for the fans, which reads, “Thank youuuu to everyone that stopped by the @drinksprinter pop up in nycccc this weekend.”

As the 27-year-old socialite’s post went viral, several fans took to the comments section and began expressing their thoughts about her look.

One fan penned, “Your posts are always a highlight in my day! You have such a unique way of spreading happiness.”

“She is not only a millionaire. she is also the best mother,” another fan wrote.

For the unversed, Kylie last attended the launch event of Sprinter’s in March 2024.

This appearance of The Kardashians star came after her stunning presence at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was accompanied by her sister and supermodel, Kendall Jenner, during the star-studded event.