Ariana Grande ‘sincerely apologises' for offending’ Elvira: ‘Disheartened’

'Disheartened' Ariana Grande apologises to Elvira

Ariana Grande seems to have a completely different story regarding Elvira’s claims about the pop star being disrespectful and snubbing her for a picture.

Grande went on to apologise to the horror hostess after she called her out during a Q&A at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, CA.

“I’m so disheartened to see this,” Grande wrote in the comment section of the post that Elvira posted on her Instagram of the alleged incident along with screenshots explaining the whole scenario.

“I actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because i had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around 7 years ago and at the time i was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places),” the 31-year-old songstress explained.

“But if i’m misremembering this moment, i sincerely apologize for offending you so. thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but i’ll talk to her… clearly, we all have our days!) sending love always,” she further cleared the air.

“You'll always be our queen of halloween!” Grande concluded her message.