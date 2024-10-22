Christina Aguilera regrets performing in ‘high-heels’, praises singer Raye

Christina Aguilera gushes over Raye for ditching high-heels unlike herself

Christina Aguilera gushed about how she thinks Raye has got everything right to survive in the entertainment industry, even the one thing she didn’t get right herself.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published on Monday, Oct. 21, Aguilera, the five-time Grammy-winner, had an insightful conversation with English singer-songwriter.

When the outlet asked the 43-year-old if she had any advice for Raye, the pop icon reflected on some of the key lessons she’s learned throughout her career.

“I think she’s already ahead of the game, to be very honest with you,” the Genie In a Bottle hitmaker said of the 26-year-old.

“I mean, even the fact that she sings barefoot. I’ve already f----- up my legs and my feet so bad with all this high-heel nonsense,” Aguilera admitted.

“I f----- up the cartilage in my knee. I love that about you, though. I never had the balls to just do it. Those are the best when you just feel the floor underneath.”

The Prada songstress then chimed in to explain why she often goes for performing barefoot.

“I feel like when I’m wearing shoes, I’m thinking about wearing shoes. Is that weird?” Raye said.