Suicide vests seized by security forces from the terrorists in the IBO. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have arrested five terrorists — aka "Khawarij" — and neutralised two others in intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Balochsitan's Pishin and Zhob districts, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

During the Pishin operation, added the ISPR, a large number of weapons, ammunition, and explosives, including three suicide vests, were seized from the militants involved in multiple terrorist attacks who were planning to target security forces as well as innocent civilians.

The IBOs come as the security forces continue their nationwide effort to tackle the threat posed by terrorism against the backdrop of rise in attacks in recent times.

As per the third quarterly report (Q3) issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the total fatalities from three quarters of this year have surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire of 2023 with 1,534 deaths compared to last year's 1,523.



Weapons recovered by security forces from the terrorists in the IBO. — ISPR

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the third quarter.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been on the forefront of the country's war against terror and have faced the brunt of terror attacks.

Separately, the ISPR also said that the security forces carried out an IBO in Zhob on Thursday wherein two khawarij were eliminated and weapons and ammunition were recovered during the sanitisation operation.

Security forces of Pakistan remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicate terrorism from the country and protect innocent civilians from this menace, added the military's media wing.

Lauding the security forces' efforts, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the officers and soldiers.

"The entire nation including myself, pays tribute to the brave Pakistan Army soldiers and officers for purging the country from Fitna al-Khawarij," said the premier, adding that the entire nation stood united with the armed forces in their mission to thwart the ambitions of country's enemies who wish to spread unrest and stability.

The recent IBO's come after security forces, last week, neutralised four terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations in KP districts.