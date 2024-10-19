Sharon Osbourne pays emotional tribute to late Liam Payne

Sharon Osbourne has poured her heart out in an emotional Instagram tribute to Liam Payne, the former One Direction star who tragically passed away in Buenos Aires.

Osbourne, a TV personality and former X Factor judge, expressed her sorrow and frustration with the music industry.

"Liam, my heart aches. We all let you down. Where was this industry when you needed them?" Osbourne wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Payne.

"You were just a kid when you entered one of the toughest industries in the world. Who was in your corner? Rest in peace, my friend."

Osbourne's words echo the concerns of many who feel the music industry failed Payne. She wasn't a judge on The X Factor during Payne's time but understands the pressures he faced.

Payne rose to fame as a teenager after appearing on The X Factor at 14. He later returned and joined One Direction, becoming part of one of the most successful boy bands in history.

Others have also spoken out against the industry's treatment of young talent. Boyzone's Mikey Graham emphasised record companies' "duty of care" for vulnerable young stars, while Katie Waissel, an X Factor contestant alongside One Direction, has campaigned for better support.

"Fame can be very damaging, especially in today's world. Lots of money. Nobody to help," Graham wrote.

Waissel previously shared her experiences with the BBC, describing the "obscene amount of pressure" she faced on The X Factor.